Hokies pin first loss on No. 24 Clemson in ACC opener

Tyrece Radford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half to lift Virginia Tech to a 66-60 victory over No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday in Blacksburg, Va.

Radford also flustered the Tigers last season, scoring 16 points in the Hokies’ 70-58 win on March 4.

Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech (5-1 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which held a distinct advantage at the foul line. The Hokies went 25 of 31 from the charity stripe, whereas Clemson made 12 of 14 shots.

Virginia Tech, which has won eight of the last nine meetings with the Tigers, won its ACC opener for the third time in as many seasons.

Preseason All-ACC selection Al-Amir Dawes sank five 3-pointers en route to finishing with 18 points for Clemson (5-1, 0-1), which was bidding for its first 6-0 start to a season since 2008-09. Dawes had 10 points in the first half, matching his team-high total in the Tigers’ 64-56 win versus Alabama on Sunday.

Virginia Tech was sluggish on the heels of its 75-55 loss to Penn State on Dec. 8 before turning on the jets in the second half.

Hunter Cattoor highlighted an 11-0 run by the Hokies with a layup and a 3-pointer from the corner. Alleyne added a lay-in to stake Virginia Tech to its largest lead of the game at 45-29 with 12:36 remaining.

Aamir Simms ended Clemson’s scoring drought with a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass. He added two free throws and Dawes converted from beyond the arc to pull the Tigers within eight points at 45-37.

Clyde Trapp’s 3-pointer and Simms’ layup and four foul shots trimmed Virginia Tech’s lead to 57-55 with two minutes to play. Simms answered a surge by Radford with another layup to pull Clemson to within two at 62-60 before the Hokies clinched it with two free throws from Alleyne with 10 seconds left. Cattoor added two more free throws with one second remaining.

Virginia Tech secured a 32-27 lead at intermission despite shooting just 41.7 percent from the floor. Clemson didn’t help itself by making just 4 of its first 19 shots from the field before sinking 5 of its final 8 in the half.

--Field Level Media