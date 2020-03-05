Virginia Tech knocks off Clemson to end four-game skid

P.J. Horne scored 17 points and Virginia Tech used hot outside shooting to take control in the second half en route to a 70-58 victory against Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Wednesday night at Blacksburg, Va.

Mar 4, 2020; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell (left) speaks to Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young prior to a game at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrece Radford added 16 points for the Hokies (16-14, 7-12 ACC), who shot 59.3 percent (16 of 27) and sank 8 of 16 from 3-point territory in the second half. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.

Tevin Mack scored 12 points for the Tigers (15-14, 9-10), who shot 9 of 35 (25.7 percent) from behind the arc.

Trailing by a point, the Hokies scored 10 straight points to open a 51-42 lead with 10:56 to go. Hunter Cattoor (9 points) had a dunk and 3-pointer to spark the spurt, which started with Jalen Cone’s 3-pointer.

Following Clemson and media timeouts, Hunter Tyson (8 points) missed a jumper for the Tigers. Cattoor’s rebound helped set up another Cone 3-pointer that made it 54-42 with 10:03 left.

Virginia Tech led by as many as 17 points and no less than 11 the rest of the way.

For the game, the Hokies shot 54.2 percent overall and 46.2 from 3-point range.

Mack’s 3-pointer at 16:13 of the first half finished a 7-0 run that gave Clemson a 35-34 edge. The teams then combined for seven lead changes in the next 2:37.

Radford scored eight points to help Virginia Tech build a 30-25 halftime lead. The Hokies shot 47.6 percent (10 of 21) overall in the first half, had a 20-15 rebounding advantage, and outscored the Tigers 12-4 in the paint.

Alex Hemenway had nine points — 3 of 6 from behind the arc — for Clemson, which was 9 of 35 from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech won 67-60 at Clemson on Nov. 5 in the season opener for both teams.

The Hokies close their regular season at Notre Dame on Saturday. The Tigers will end the regular season by playing host to Georgia Tech on Friday night.

—Field Level Media