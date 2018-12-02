Back at home, No. 13 Virginia Tech romps

EditorsNote: changes throughout

Senior guard Ahmed Hill led a torrid shooting display by connecting on six of his nine 3-point attempts to finish with 24 points as No. 13 Virginia Tech shot 57.1 percent in drubbing visiting Central Connecticut State 94-40 in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday.

Hill shot 9-for-13 from the field overall and added three steals as the Hokies (6-1) returned home after suffering their only loss, 63-62 at Penn State on Tuesday.

As a team, the Hokies shot a red-hot 54.5 percent (18-for-33) from behind the arc.

Junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. also had the hot hand, going 2-of-3 on 3-pointers to end with 18 points, while adding five rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker buried three from long range in finishing with 14 points, four assists and four boards. Reserve guard Ty Outlaw made three treys to finish with 15 points, as seven Hokies made at least one 3-pointer.

Junior forward Joe Hugley was the only Central Connecticut State player to score in double figures, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-8 on 3-pointers.

The Hokies broke open a close game in the opening minutes.

The Blue Devils, coached by former NBA player Donyell Marshall, led 8-7 about four minutes into the game, but the Hokies reeled off 13 unanswered points to seize a 20-8 lead, capped by Wabissa Bede’s 3-pointer with 13:21 left until halftime.

The Hokies padded the lead to 27-13 following a layup by Justin Robinson with just under 11 minutes remaining.

The Blue Devils shot 25 percent (7-for-28) from long range, turned the ball over 17 times compared with nine for the Hokies, and were outrebounded 37-26 by the Hokies.

Virginia Tech remains home to face Virginia Military Institute on Wednesday. Central Connecticut State doesn’t play again until next Saturday at home against Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

—Field Level Media