Virginia Tech set 3-pointer record, routs Delaware State

Nov 20, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Delaware State Hornets in the first half at Cassell Coliseum.

Nahiem Alleyne led a balanced Virginia Tech attack with 20 points, and the Hokies sank a school-record 21 3-pointers in a 100-64 win over Delaware State on Wednesday evening in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hokies, who shot 56.5 percent from the field, have started the season with five consecutive wins for the second year in a row, and they extended their nonconference home winning streak to 28 games.

Jalen Cone put up 17 points for the Hokies, who got 15 points and seven assists from Isaiah Wilkins and 10 points from Landers Nolley.

John Crosby led the Hornets (0-5) with 19 points. Ameer Bennett added 13 points, and Omari Peek-Green contributed 10 points.

Alleyne netted 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, as he bounced back from a season low of five points on Saturday as he went 1 of 7 from the floor in a win over Lehigh.

Cone and Wilkins both finished 5 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc as the Hokies made 21 of 37 (56.8 percent) from long distance.

Wilkins helped Virginia Tech break open a close game midway through the first half when he netted a pair of 3-pointers to start a 13-2 Hokies run over 3:03 stretch. That stretch allowed the Hokies take a 36-22 lead with 3:59 remaining in the half.

Virginia Tech closed the first half on a 7-0 run to take its biggest lead at 45-27 as Alleyne hit a triple to fuel the sprint. The 3-point game was the primary weapon in the first half as Virginia Tech made 8 of 16 from behind the arc.

The schedule picks up immeasurably as Virginia Tech journeys to Maui for the Maul Jim Maui Invitational and a date with No. 3 Michigan State on Monday. Delaware State visits East Tennessee State on Saturday.

