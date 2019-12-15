Virginia Tech coasts in wire-to-wire win over Gardner-Webb

Dec 15, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) shoots over Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs guard Lance Terry (0) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Landers Nolley scored a game-high 18 points Sunday as Virginia Tech cruised to a 73-46 nonconference win over Gardner-Webb at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Isaiah Wilkins chipped in 13 and Hunter Cattoor came off the bench to add 11 points for the Hokies (8-3). Tech shot just 43.9 percent from the field, but was effective from the 3-point line, drilling 13 of 32. Its bench also outscored the Bulldogs’ reserves 34-0.

Jaheam Cornwall paced Gardner-Webb (3-8) with 14 points, while Jose Perez added 12. Eric Jamison and Ludovic Dufeal each tallied 10 points. They were the only four Bulldogs to score in the game.

Gardner-Webb couldn’t crack the code consistently against the Hokies’ defense, converting just 29.1 percent from the field and only 7 of 28 on 3-pointers. Tech also carved out a 42-34 advantage on the boards and a 12-1 margin in points off turnovers.

The Hokies opened the second half with an 11-3 burst, establishing a 45-27 advantage when Nolley took a Wabissa Bede pass and drained a 3-pointer with 14:18 left. The margin kept growing from there, staying in the 20s for most of the final 13 minutes.

After needing to rally in the final five minutes Wednesday night to beat Chattanooga, Virginia Tech never trailed in this one. The Hokies started with an 11-4 run, and after Gardner-Webb scored the next seven points to tie it, Tech took charge.

It went on an 11-0 spurt over less than three minutes, capping it when Cattoor turned his steal into a layup for a 22-11 advantage at the 10:24 mark. The lead stayed between six and 11 points for the half’s remainder, with the Hokies taking a 34-24 cushion into halftime.

The Bulldogs hurt their chances with subpar shooting. They made only 9 of 27 from the field before the break, including a miserable 3 of 12 from the 3-point line. By contrast, Tech canned a solid 48 percent from the floor and was 5 of 14 on triples.

—Field Level Media