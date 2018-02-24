Louisville continues domination of Virginia Tech

Quentin Snider made seven 3-pointers and scored 22 points, and Louisville picked up a key ACC road win 75-68 over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Snider and Darius Perry combined for four 3-pointers in the final six minutes, helping the Cardinals fend off the Hokies in a tight, back-and-forth affair between two teams with NCAA tournament aspirations.

Dwayne Sutton added 17 points, and Deng Adel finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Louisville (19-10, 9-7 ACC), which beat Virginia Tech for the 14th consecutive time.

Justin Robinson scored 16 points, Kerry Blackshear 14 and Justin Bibbs added 11 for the Hokies.

The Hokies led for the bulk of the first half, but never were able to come up with enough stops to create separation from the Cardinals, who hit several timely 3-pointers to stay close.

Wabissa Bede hit a jumper that pushed Virginia Tech’s lead to 20-14 at the midway point of the first half. Louisville answered with a Snider 3-pointer from the left corner, and the game stayed close heading into intermission.

Robinson hit a fade-away jumper off one foot to tie the score 34-34 at halftime. Snider had 15 points in the first half to lead the Cardinals. Robinson had 13 points to lead the Hokies (20-9, 9-7 ACC).

Various projections have both teams are in the NCAA tournament. Louisville is a far more precarious spot, though, squarely on the tournament bubble. Saturday’s win will help.

Virginia Tech, with its 20 wins and recent surge, appears safely in the tournament but had its two-game winning streak snapped by the Cardinals.

The Hokies finish the regular season at home against No. 5 Duke on Monday and then at Miami on March 3.

The Cardinals return home to host No. 1 Virginia on Thursday, before wrapping up the regular season at North Carolina State.

