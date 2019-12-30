Virginia Tech routs Maryland-Eastern Shore, 92-37

Virginia Tech routed visiting Maryland-Eastern Shore 92-37 on Sunday behind season-high performances from Hunter Cattoor (17 points) and Tyrece Radford (13 points).

Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Ty Gibson (2) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyrece Radford (23) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Hokies (10-3) did not commit a turnover until 4:24 remained and had only two in the game. The two turnovers tied a school record set in 2007.

Virginia Tech has won 32 straight games at home against non-conference opponents.

Landers Nolley II, a Virginia Tech redshirt freshman wing player, had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double in college while John Ojiako made 5 of 6 field goal attempts and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Cone, who made three 3-point tries, had 11 points.

UMES (1-14) did not have a double-digit scorer. The Hawks were led by Da’Shawn Phillip’s nine points on 3 of 11 shooting. Ty Gibson had three blocked shots.

Virginia Tech held UMES to no field goals in the first 6:22 of the second half and only one made field goal through the first 9:40 of the half.

The Hawks shot 23.7 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from beyond the arc while Virginia Tech made 44.4 percent of its shots including 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

Cattoor made 6 of 9 shots from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Wabissa Bede did not score for the Hokies but he had a game-high six assists.

The Hokies never trailed after taking a 16-2 lead at 13:11 left in the first half. The lead ballooned to 32-5 with 7:47 remaining before halftime on a 3-pointer by Nolley.

Virginia Tech, which has won four consecutive games, next plays at No. 16 Virginia in an ACC game on Saturday. UMES, which has played only two games at home thus far, hosts Howard on Saturday to open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

—Field Level Media