No. 24 Virginia Tech ekes out win over Miami

Keve Aluma scored a game-high 26 points to help No. 24 Virginia Tech hold off Miami for an 80-78 victory on Tuesday night in Blacksburg, Va.

Isaiah Wong scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Hurricanes’ second-half rally, but he missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with just over three seconds left that would have given Miami the lead.

The Hokies’ Justyn Mutts, who finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals, missed two ensuing free throws at the other end and Miami’s Nysier Brooks grabbed the rebound. However, Brooks lost the ball, committing the Hurricanes’ 19th turnover of the game and time expired.

Aluma, a junior who transferred from Wofford after the 2018-19 season, also finished with six rebounds and four assists for the Hokies (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Aluma shot 9-for-16 from the field and 7-for-10 from the free-throw line, and he added three blocked shots.

Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford totaled 13 points and nine rebounds while Jalen Cone had 12 points.

Miami (4-3, 0-2), which again played without injured starters Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty, entered the game ranked 329th in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage. However, the Hurricanes might be starting to come out of their abysmal shooting slump after making 10 of 25 from 3-point range Tuesday just after connecting on 6 of 20 in their Saturday win over Jacksonville.

Cross, who finished with 16 points, nailed a 3-pointer from the corner with 49 seconds left to cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 77-73. Wong followed with a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game with 38.5 seconds left.

After a pair of free throws by the Hokies’ Nahiem Alleyne, the Hurricanes’ Harlond Beverly hit a trey with 28 seconds left to cut the deficit to one point. Virginia Tech’s Wabissa Bede made one of two free throws, setting up Miami’s final chance before Wong’s miss.

Beverly finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Elijah Olaniyi had 11 points for Miami, and Brooks finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

