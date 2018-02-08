Virginia Tech halts North Carolina State's conference win streak

Justin Robinson scored a career-high 32 points and Virginia Tech overcame second-half foul trouble to defeat North Carolina State 85-75 on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Robinson, a junior guard, was averaging 12.8 points per game entering the contest. He made 11 of 17 shots from the field, though he was 8-for-14 on free throws.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 18 points, while Justin Bibbs had 11 points and Chris Clarke chipped in nine off the bench for Virginia Tech (17-7, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Hokies, who shot 63.5 percent from the field, next will travel Saturday to in-state rival Virginia, which appears in position to move to No. 1 in the country if it defeats Virginia Tech.

Omer Yurtseven’s 20 points and Markell Johnson’s 15 points and 10 assists paced N.C. State (16-8, 6-5), which had won its two most recent road games.

N.C. State was aiming to produce its first four-game ACC winning streak in 12 years.

Johnson shot 3-for-6 on 3-pointers, but the rest of the Wolfpack was a combined 7-for-25.

Blackshear picked up his fourth foul with 13:25 to play and he soon was joined by teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Devin Wilson had four by the 6:50 mark.

But Robinson kept providing offense during that stretch, repelling a couple of Wolfpack rallies.

Bolstered by 3-point shooting, N.C. State was within 61-55 with just less than 11 minutes to play. Virginia Tech scored the next six.

The Hokies continued to push the ball inside and dominated the points in the lane.

The Hokies built a 41-26 first-half lead before settling for a 47-34 edge at the break. That reflected their most points in a half in ACC play this season.

Virginia Tech shot 64.5 percent from the field in the opening half despite a 1-for-7 mark on 3-point attempts.

The Hokies broke away from a 15-15 tie in the only scheduled meeting between the teams this season.

Yurtseven had 10 points and three fouls in the first half.

