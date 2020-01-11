Nolley-led Virginia Tech defeats NC State

Freshman guard Landers Nolley II poured in 29 points as Virginia Tech bounced back from an early hole to defeat visiting North Carolina State 72-58 on Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg, Va.

Jan 11, 2020; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young speaks to NC State Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts prior to the game at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrece Radford’s 18 points and nine rebounds were a big boost for Virginia Tech (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jalen Cone, who had a breakout game three days earlier at Syracuse, added 10 points off the bench for Virginia Tech.

NC State pulled within 55-52 with seven minutes to play. Across the next three minutes, the Hokies went on an 11-0 run, with Radford scoring the first three baskets of that spurt.

The Wolfpack responded with the next six points, but time was running out. Virginia Tech then added the game’s last six points. The Hokies shot 19-for-21 from the free-throw line.

DJ Funderburk scored 18 points to go with nine rebounds off the bench for NC State (11-5, 2-3). Reserve Pat Andree chipped in 11 points.

NC State guard Markell Johnson was held to five points on 2-for-14 shooting from the field, though he provided nine assists. Teammate Jericole Hellems also was 2 of 14 while scoring six points.

The Wolfpack shot 6-for-30 from 3-point range.

Nolley made four 3-point shots and was 9-for-10 at the foul line.

The Hokies won for the second time this week after a comeback victory at Syracuse. NC State lost for the second time in three games, with a late rally against Notre Dame on Wednesday preventing a losing streak.

Virginia Tech led 40-33 at halftime after draining seven first-half 3-pointers.

NC State scored the game’s first 10 points and the Hokies responded by scoring the next 13.

A year ago when the teams met in Raleigh, NC State was limited to 24 points.

NC State played its fourth game in a row without senior guard C.J. Bryce, who has been in the concussion protocol.

—Field Level Media