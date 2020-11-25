Newcomer Aluma leads Virginia Tech over Radford

Newcomer Keve Aluma scored a game-high 19 points to lead host Virginia Tech to a 77-62 win over Radford in a non-conference game on Wednesday afternoon in Blacksburg, Va.

It was the season opener for both teams. The Hokies now lead the series, 9-2, and the Highlanders haven’t beaten Virginia Tech since 2014.

Aluma, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound transfer from Wofford, made 7-of-10 shots from the floor, including 3-of-5 from 3-point distance.

Sophomore guard Nahiem Alleyne, one of six Hokies returners, scored 14 points. Three other returners turned in significant contributions as Hunter Cattoor had 12 points, Wabissa Bede scored nine and Tyrece Radford added nine points and a team-high five assists.

Senior guard Cartier Diarra, a transfer from Kansas State, added eight points in his Hokies debut. Two other transfers made their Virginia Tech debuts as Justyn Mutts, from Delaware, scored two points and Cordell Pemsl, from Iowa, added one point.

The Highlanders, who had to replace all five starters from last season, were led by sophomore forward Dravon Mangum and junior guard Josiah Jeffers, who each scored 12 points. True freshman guard Fah’Mir Ali added 10 points and a team-high five assists.

Radford got off to a 5-0 start. But nine lead changes and six ties later, it was halftime and the Hokies -- thanks to an 11-5 closing kick -- led 37-31.

Both teams shot similar percentages in the first half: 41.2 percent for the Hokies and 40 percent for Radford. But Virginia Tech got the extra buckets in needed on 3-pointers (4 for 14) as opposed to Radford (2 for 8).

Aluma led all first-half scorers with 12 points. Mangum led Radford with nine points.

Virginia Tech stretched its lead to 11 points early in the second half, but Radford clawed back and trailed 53-47 as the teams approached the final 10 minutes of regulation.

However, over those final 10 minutes, the Hokies pulled away to earn the victory.

For the game, the Hokies shot 48.3 percent from the floor, including 11 of 26 from deep (42.3 percent).

The Highlanders shot 39.6 percent, including 6 of 17 3-pointers (35.3 percent), and committed 15 turnovers.

--Field Level Media