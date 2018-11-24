Virginia Tech cruises to easy win over St. Francis (PA)

Ahmed Hill scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and No. 13 Virginia Tech coasted to a 75-37 win over visiting St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon.

Ty Outlaw added 15 points and seven rebounds for Virginia Tech (5-0), which boasts its highest ranking since the 1995-96 campaign. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (11 points) and Justin Robinson (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Hokies.

Myles Thompson scored 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting in a losing effort for St. Francis (1-4). The Red Flash lost their 50th consecutive game against a ranked opponent, including 21 in a row by double digits.

Virginia Tech led 33-22 at halftime before pulling away with a 42-15 advantage after the break.

The Hokies scored on their first possession — a 3-pointer by Hill — and never looked back. Kerry Blackshear made a layup to increase the lead to double digits with 9:04 to go in the half.

Thompson did his best to keep the Red Flash in contention. He fueled a 7-0 run with a layup and a 3-pointer, which sandwiched a layup by teammate Deivydas Kuzavas, to pull St. Francis within 23-20 with 3:44 left before intermission.

The Hokies closed the half on a 10-2 run and opened the second half on a 9-2 run.

Isaiah Wilkins grabbed eight rebounds to lead Virginia Tech. Robinson led the group with seven assists.

Luidgy Laporal led St. Francis with eight rebounds. The Red Flash had only six assists for the game, with no player finishing with more than one assist.

Virginia Tech shot 49.1 percent (27 of 55) from the field and 45.2 percent (14 of 31) from beyond the arc.

St. Francis shot 25.9 percent (15 of 58) from the field and 18.2 percent (4 of 22) from long range.

The turnover battle also favored Virginia Tech, which finished with 14, compared with 21 turnovers for St. Francis.

Virginia Tech will visit Penn State for its next game Tuesday as part of the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

St. Francis will return home to face Bloomsburg University, also on Tuesday.

