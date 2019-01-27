No. 10 Va. Tech whips Syracuse, stays perfect at home

Justin Robinson scored 24 of his career-high 35 points in the first half and set two Virginia Tech records Saturday night, as the 10th-ranked Hokies remained perfect at home with a 78-56 rout of Syracuse.

Robinson, who entered the game averaging 13.1 points and shooting 37 percent from 3-point range, set a single-game school record with nine made 3-pointers — on 13 attempts. The senior guard also dished out eight assists Saturday, giving him a program-record 548 in his stellar career.

The Hokies (16-3, 5-2 in ACC) shot 52.1 percent from the field and 14-of-30 from beyond the arc to improve to 11-0 at Cassell Coliseum, their best start at home since the 2009-10 season.

Ahmed Hill added 16 points for Virginia Tech, which had dropped two of its previous three games. However, both defeats came on the road to ranked teams (Virginia and North Carolina) by a combined 43 points.

Syracuse (14-6, 5-2 ACC), which had won three in a row and seven of eight heading into the contest, trailed by 19 at the half but opened the second half on an 11-0 run.

However, Virginia Tech regrouped to regain control and handed the Orange their first road defeat in four tries this season. They had posted road victories at then-No. 16 Ohio State, Notre Dame and previously No. 1-ranked Duke.

Oshae Brissett scored 16 points and Frank Howard added 13 for Syracuse, which went 9-for-28 from 3-point range after making 45.7 percent (37-of-81) of their deep shots in the previous three contests.

The Orange, who have not lost back-to-back games since Dec. 15 and 18, will continue a three-game road stretch at Boston College on Wednesday night. The Hokies, meanwhile, will also be on the road Wednesday to take on Miami (Fla.).

—Field Level Media