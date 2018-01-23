Virginia Tech hot from downtown in upset of No. 10 UNC

Justin Robinson scored 19 points and Virginia Tech rode some hot perimeter shooting to an 80-69 upset victory against No. 10 North Carolina on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech (14-6, 3-4 ACC), which ended a two-game skid, hit 12 shots from 3-point range, matching its biggest total in more than a month.

Ahmed Hill added 18 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. poured in 16 points for the Hokies, who entered the game second nationally in field goal percentage at 52.1 and shot only 47.6 percent.

Luke Maye scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half and Joel Berry also poured in 23 points for North Carolina (16-5, 5-3), which had a four-game winning streak end.

Virginia Tech defeated North Carolina by double-digits for the first time in nearly 70 years. Fans stormed the court to celebrate the outcome.

Tar Heels guard Kenny Williams picked up his fourth foul with 15:48 to play. He sat out almost nine minutes as Virginia Tech went up 68-54.

The Tar Heels nearly took more 3-point attempts than 2-point attempts for the second time in three games until a couple of late drives resulted in 2-point attempts. The final tally was 31 from 3 and 32 from 2-point range.

North Carolina finished 5-for-5 on free throws.

Six different Hokies had at least one 3-point basket in the first 23 minutes. Virginia Tech ended up 12-for-30 from long range.

Virginia Tech held a 39-32 halftime lead despite trailing for most of the half. The Hokies hit four 3-point baskets in the final 3:03 before the break as part of a 15-2 burst.

Only Bucknell and Florida State have scored more against North Carolina in the first half this season.

North Carolina had won the previous seven meetings with Virginia Tech.

The Hokies lost their two previous games against Top 10 opponents this season.

