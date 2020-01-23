Virginia Tech outlasts slumping North Carolina in double-OT

Tyrece Radford scored on a drive into the lane with 0.4 seconds to play in the second overtime as Virginia Tech overcame visiting North Carolina for a 79-77 victory on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks tied the score at the 9.7-second mark on a jumper before the Hokies went down and scored on Radford’s only points of the game.

Brooks scored 28 points for North Carolina, but its losing streak extended to five games.

The Tar Heels (8-10, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) have lost six consecutive ACC games for the first time in history.

Landers Nolley III scored the final of his 22 points on a drive to the basket with 23.5 seconds to play for the Hokies (14-5, 5-3). Nolley’s bucket broke a tie with 23.5 seconds before Brooks’ tying move.

Jalen Cone had 18 points for Virginia Tech, which rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit.

North Carolina scored the first five points of the first overtime before the Hokies came back to tie. Nolley’s basket in the low post with 27.4 to go tied the score again. Black’s 3 missed in the final second to extend the game to a second overtime.

Cone drained consecutive 3-pointers and the Hokies were within 59-58 with 3:03 to play in regulation.

The Tar Heels missed three shots on their next possession and had two more misfires on their next trip to the offensive end. North Carolina guard Leaky Black made the second of two free-throw attempts with 19.9 seconds left for a 60-58 lead.

Then Virginia Tech’s P.J. Horne sank both ends of a 1-and-1 at the 13.7-second mark, tying the game for the first time in the half. Brooks missed a potential winning shot at the buzzer.

Justin Pierce had 15 points and Black had 12 for North Carolina.

Virginia Tech had 14 baskets from 3-point range and 10 buckets on 2-pointers.

North Carolina held a 44-33 edge more than four minutes into the second half.

Pierce shot 2-for-14 on 3-pointers in ACC games entering the game, then bagged 3 of his first 4 as North Carolina built a 49-37 advantage.

The Hokies scored the next eight points, resulting in a North Carolina timeout at the 10:03 mark.

North Carolina led 36-30 at halftime, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and benefitting from Brooks’ 15 points.

North Carolina announced about 90 minutes before the game that senior guard Brandon Robinson didn’t make the trip because of persistent neck pain related to an automobile accident more than a week ago. In his only game since then, he scored 12 points Saturday at Pittsburgh, putting his average at 12.1 points per game.

