Balanced scoring carries No. 8 Virginia past Virginia Tech

Four players scored in double figures for No. 8 Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to a 78-52 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in Blacksburg, Va.

Freshman De‘Andre Hunter scored 14 points to lead Virginia (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Sophomores Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome scored 13 points apiece and Devon Hall had 12 as the Cavaliers controlled the entire game against their rivals.

The win broke a two-game winless drought at Cassell Coliseum for the Cavaliers, who shot 49 percent for the game.

Virginia Tech (11-4, 0-2) lost its second consecutive game and shot just 36.2 percent from the floor, including 2-of-12 success (16.7 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. Forward Kerry Blackshear led the Hokies with 14 points while guard Justin Robinson added 12.

The Hokies entered the game averaging over 88 points per game but were held to their lowest point total of the season by a stingy Virginia defense. The Cavaliers limited Virginia Tech to 25 first-half points and just 27 points over the second 20 minutes of play.

Virginia, who made 12 of their 25 3-point attempts overall, led by as many as 30 points in the second half. The Cavaliers were on top 37-25 at halftime before extending the margin early in the second period.

Virginia Tech never got within 12 points in the second half as the Hokies struggled to put the ball in the basket behind their home crowd.

Virginia dished out 18 assists on 30 made field-goal attempts, including five from Jerome, who also scored in double figures in a fifth consecutive game. The Cavaliers forced Virginia Tech into 16 turnovers while giving the ball away just six times.

The Cavaliers’ next test will come on Saturday when they host No. 12 North Carolina. Virginia Tech next hosts Pittsburgh, also on Saturday.

--Field Level Media