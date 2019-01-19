Alexander-Walker leads No. 9 Virginia Tech past Wake Forest

EditorsNote: fixes typo in eighth graph

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points as No. 9 Virginia Tech remained perfect at home by posting an 87-71 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Blacksburg, Va.

Alexander-Walker shot 7 of 12 from the field and Ty Outlaw made 4 of 5 from 3-point range to highlight his 14-point performance for the Hokies (15-2, 4-1 ACC), who made 11 of 26 3-point attempts and shot 56.9 percent from the field.

Justin Robinson finished with 13 points as Virginia Tech rebounded after seeing its nine-game winning streak halted in Tuesday’s 81-59 setback versus Virginia. The Hokies improved to 10-0 at Cassell Coliseum this season.

Brandon Childress scored 18 of his career high-tying 28 points in the second half for the Demon Deacons (8-9, 1-4), who answered their 71-67 victory over 16th-ranked North Carolina State by falling for the sixth time in eight outings. The junior guard also scored 28 points in a 92-79 setback to Georgia Tech on Jan. 5.

The Hokies, who entered the contest by shooting ACC-best 41.8 percent from 3-point range, found their stroke from long range as Outlaw, Robinson and Ahmed Hill converted from beyond the arc to highlight a 12-4 run and give Virginia Tech a 29-21 lead.

The advantage ballooned to 12 at 36-24 with 3:18 left in the first half after Hill weaved through the defense before making a left-handed layup. Wake Forest began to chip away before a foul at halfcourt led to Robinson making a pair of free throws to give Virginia Tech a 42-32 halftime advantage.

Wake Forest made 14 of 20 free-throw attempts in the first half to remain within striking distance, but Virginia Tech’s Wabissa Bede, Outlaw and Alexander-Walker each drilled a 3-pointer during a 91-second stretch early in the second as Virginia Tech went on a 14-3 run to claim 64-44 advantage.

The Demon Deacons trimmed their deficit to 10 at 73-63 with 5:39 left, but the Hokies drained their free throws to improve to 6-1 in the last seven games in the series.

—Field Level Media