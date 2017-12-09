Woods, Moore lead Wake Forest to win over Army

Keyshawn Woods scored 22 points and Doral Moore added 20 points as Wake Forest won its fifth game in a row, topping visiting Army 109-80 on Friday night at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

For Moore, a junior center, it was a career-high point total as he shot 9-for-10 from the field and he also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Brandon Childress, a sophomore guard, also had a career-best mark with 17 points.

Mitchell Wilbekin and Terrence Thompson both scored two first-half points, but they finished with 17 and 12, respectively, for Wake Forest (6-4), which shot 58 percent from the field. Bryant Crawford tallied 11 points, all in the first half.

Jordan Fox scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half for Army (5-4). Alex King and Matt Wilson both poured in 14 points.

Army gave up a season-high point total, with Wake Forest eclipsing the 78-point mark with more than 7:30 remaining.

Wake Forest led 50-40 at halftime, though the margin had been 14 before a strong Army finish. The Demon Deacons were buoyed by 63.3 percent shooting before the break, with Moore making all six of his attempts from the field

Thompson made a 3-point attempt on just his second long-range attempt of the season on Wake Forest’s first possession of the second half. The Demon Deacons had only one field goal for the next 3 1/2 minutes.

After Wake Forest built its lead back to 12, Army’s Jacob Kessler drained a corner 3 to pull the Black Knights within 68-63.

Wake Forest went up 92-71 with more than six minutes to play.

Wake Forest was without freshman guard Chaundee Brown, who’s out with a foot injury.

It was the first-ever meeting between the teams. The game was played in front of a sparse crowd, with a wintry storm impacting the area.