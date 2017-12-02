Woods, Wake Forest overwhelm Richmond

Keyshawn Woods led a balanced attack with 17 points as Wake Forest made a second-half push en route to an 82-53 victory over Richmond on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Woods made seven of 11 shots from the field and both of his free throws to help Wake Forest (4-4) to a third straight victory.

Four Demon Deacons finished in double figures. Bryant Crawford (15 points), Doral Moore (15 points) and Mitchell Wilbekin (12 points) fueled Wake Forest .

The Deacons took command at the start of the second half. That’s when Wake Forest scored the first 11 points for a 51-29 lead, and Richmond never came close after that.

The Deacons also helped their cause by shooting 54.4 percent from the field, making 31 of 57 shots. They also hit 15 of 21 free throws (71.4 percent).

Richmond (1-7) now has lost five consecutive games.

The Spiders’ lone victory came versus UAB on Nov. 20, and this was the team’s first game of the season that was not played at home or at a neutral site.

Grant Golden led Richmond with 16 points.

Three Spiders finished in double figures but they couldn’t find a lot much more offense. Richmond shot just 35.6 percent (21-for-59) from the field.

The game stayed close in the early minutes but an eight-point Wake Forest run gave the host Deacons a 17-7 lead. Still, Richmond hung around as Wake Forest held a 40-29 halftime lead before the Deacons blew it open at the start of the second half.