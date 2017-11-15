FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty takes down Wake Forest
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 15, 2017 / 2:55 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Liberty takes down Wake Forest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Liberty takes down Wake Forest

Lovell Cabbil scored 22 points and Liberty led for most of the game in a 79-66 victory against host Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Ryan Kemrite added 17 points and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 10 points for the Flames (2-0), who defeated an ACC opponent for the first time in nine years.

Wake Forest dropped to 0-2 for the first time since the 1979-80 season.

Bryant Crawford’s 21 points paced Wake Forest, with 17 coming in the second half. Keyshawn Woods and Doral Moore each added 14 points for the Demon Deacons, who shot 2-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Liberty made 9 of 21 shots from long range.

The Flames grabbed a 12-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half before Wake Forest scored nine points in a row.

Liberty responded for a 53-43 edge on freshman Keegan McDowell’s 3-pointer. The score stood at 59-47 with less than 6 1/2 minutes to play.

Another McDowell 3 stretched the lead to 66-56.

Liberty, which hadn’t won a Division I non-conference road game since Dec. 31, 2012, at Western Carolina, held a 39-28 rebounding edge.

Scottie James, who scored nine points, pulled in 14 rebounds for the Flames.

The Demon Deacons went the final 3:25 of the first half without a field goal then went almost another minute in the second half before Moore’s short jump.

Wake Forest was 1-for-9 on first-half 3-point attempts.

Moore scored eight of Wake Forest’s first 15 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.