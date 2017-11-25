Wake holds on to top UNCG

Keyshawn Woods scored 20 points off the bench as Wake Forest withstood a late charge from UNC Greensboro in Friday night’s 81-75 victory at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Doral Moore, who shot 6-for-6 from the field, added 17 points for the Demon Deacons (2-4), who went 4-for-4 on free throws in the last 14 seconds.

Bryant Crawford’s 11 points and Donovan Mitchell’s 10 points also helped Wake Forest, which won for the first time in three home games this season. The Demon Deacons shot 61.5 percent from the field.

After trailing by 12 points in the second half, UNCG was within 77-75 on Francis Alonso’s jumper at the 21.6-second mark. Chaundee Brown and Brandon Childress both made two foul shots to clinch it.

Alonso scored 31 points, including seven 3-point baskets, for UNCG (4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Jordy Kuiper scored nine of his 11 points in the first half and Marvin Smith added 10 points.

Wake Forest has won all 11 meetings in the series, including last year by three points.

Childress scored five points during a 7-0 run that enabled the Demon Deacons to push their advantage to 56-44 with less than 12 minutes to play.

Alonso hit a pair of 3-point baskets as the Spartans closed to within 60-54. But he committed two turnovers in the next 80 seconds, thwarting some of UNCG’s momentum.

Still, he drained two more long-range shots to pull the Spartans within 67-64 with 4:33 to play.

UNCG used a 10-1 run to trim a first-half deficit. But Wake Forest held a 36-30 halftime lead despite going more than six minutes without a field goal.

The Demon Deacons shot 11-for-20 from the field in the first half, but they were hurt by 11 turnovers.