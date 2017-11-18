Preview: Quinnipiac vs. Wake Forest

The first 0-3 start in 50 years has Wake Forest in desperate need of a victory against Quinnipiac on Saturday in the losers’ bracket of the Paradise Jam in Lynchburg, Va. The Demon Deacons blew a 10-point lead with nine minutes left to fall to Drake in Friday’s first round and will need to rebound against the Bobcats, who gave Colorado all it could handle in the opening round.

Danny Manning’s team was much-improved from its first two games until late in the second half, when the Bulldogs scored seemingly at will. Junior Bryant Crawford came into the game needing 13 points to reach 1,000 for his career, but didn’t get his first field goal until 4:19 remained and finished with 10 points for the Demon Deacons. Leading scorer Keyshawn Woods wasn’t much better as he made 4-of-12 from the field and totaled 11 points. Led by 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists from Cameron Young, the Bobcats took Colorado to final second before being beaten by a 3-pointer as time expired 70-69.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT QUINNIPIAC (1-2): Young, who came to the Bobcats from Arizona Western College, was part of the program last season but only played eight minutes over six games without scoring. New coach Baker Dunleavy obviously likes what he sees as he’s allowed the senior to play 30 or minutes in all three games and it has paid off in 49 points, 27 rebounds and nine assists for the 6-6 guard from Los Angeles. “Physical talent, length, athleticism, an overall versatile skill set,” Dunleavy told the media. “We’ve tried to make some changes in his game and his mentality and he’s been really open to being coached.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (0-3): Doral Moore was a beast down low, producing his first career double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Demon Deacons lost their fifth straight game dating back to last season. Chaundee Brown rebounded from a subpar effort against Liberty to record 12 points and six rebounds, and Mitchell Wilbekin and Brandon Childress combined for 20 points and five 3-pointers. The Demon Deacons have not won an in-season tournament since the 76 classic in 2008-09.

TIP-INS

1. Dunleavy, a former assistant at Villanova, is the son of former NBA player and coach Mike Dunleavy, Sr, who is currently the head coach at Tulane.

2. The Demon Deacons led for 33 minutes, 46 seconds against Drake.

3. The winner plays Houston or Liberty on Sunday for fourth place.

PREDICTION: Quinnipiac 77, Wake Forest 73