Wake Forest gets in win column, beats Quinnipiac
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
November 18, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wake Forest gets in win column, beats Quinnipiac

Wake Forest gets in win column, beats Quinnipiac

Off to its worst start to a season in 50 years, Wake Forest rode a hot-shooting first half to a big lead and put away Quinnipiac 72-53 in the second round of the Paradise Jam on Saturday in Lynchburg, Va.

It was a big win for the Demon Deacons (1-3), who started the season with losses to Georgia Southern, Liberty and Drake. Wake Forest hadn’t been 0-3 since 1967.

Jacob Rigoni hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 Quinnipiac run that cut Wake Forest’s lead to 60-46 with 8:40 left. Doral Moore made back-to-back dunks to push the lead to 69-50 with 4:22 to go.

The Demon Deacons were a two-man show on Saturday.

Chaundee Brown and Bryant Crawford combined to score 33 of Wake Forest’s 72 points. The two were a combined 12-for-34 from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Chaise Daniels had a team-high 12 points for the Bobcats (1-4), who shot 28.8 percent from the floor.

Quinnipiac’s Isaiah Washington continued to struggle from the floor, going 2-for-10. He has made 8 of 32 shots in the past three games.

The Demon Deacons closed the first half with a 19-4 run and led 44-22 at the break, holding the Bobcats to 22.7 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes. Quinnipiac made just one field goal over the final 6:13 of the first half.

Wake Forest was 8-for-14 from 3-point range in the first half. The Demon Deacons made just 1 of 10 in the second half.

On Sunday, Wake Forest will face Houston, and the Bobcats will take on Liberty.

