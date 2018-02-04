Green's buzzer-beater lifts Washington over No. 9 Arizona

Junior forward Dominic Green drained a 3-pointer as time expired, and Washington ended an eight-game, head-to-head losing streak against No. 9 Arizona with a dramatic 78-75 victory on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell drove into the lane in an attempt to score the winning hoop, but Arizona freshman power forward Deandre Ayton rejected his shot. The ball caromed toward Green on the right wing, and he buried the shot that propelled the Huskies to their fourth straight win and prompted fans to storm the court.

Junior forward Noah Dickerson had 25 points and seven rebounds for Washington (17-6, 7-3 Pac-12). Junior point guard David Crisp scored 16 points while Green and Nowell each had 14 points.

Senior center Dusan Ristic had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and junior guard Allonzo Trier scored 20 points for Arizona (19-5, 9-2). Ayton contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots but couldn’t prevent the Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak from ending.

The Wildcats were just 2 of 12 from 3-point range. Washington made 8 of 14 from long range, with Green going 4 of 5.

Dickerson rebounded Nowell’s miss and converted the put-back to give the Huskies a 75-73 lead with 43.8 seconds remaining. Ayton tied the contest with a layup with 21.5 left but missed a potential go-ahead free throw prior to Green’s dramatic game-winning shot.

Arizona’s first lead of the contest came at 63-62 on Ayton’s jumper with 6:26 remaining. The lead changed hands six times over the next 3:11 before Ristic hit a jumper to put the Wildcats on top 71-68 with 2:24 to play.

Washington knotted the score at 73 on Green’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:23 remaining.

The Huskies led 46-32 after Nowell’s 3-pointer with 17:39 remaining, and the lead was still 13 after Dickerson’s three-point play with 15:57 left.

Arizona responded with a 13-1 run to creep within 50-49 on Trier’s three-point play with 11:57 to play. The Wildcats finally caught Washington at 56 on Ayton’s jumper with 8:59 left.

Washington shot 51.7 percent from the field in the opening half en route to a 35-28 lead.

Crisp’s layup with 8:38 left capped a 9-2 burst and gave the Huskies a 23-16 edge. The lead reached nine late in the half after Dickerson scored five consecutive points.

Overall, Arizona outshot Washington from the floor, 50 percent to 47.6 percent.

--Field Level Media