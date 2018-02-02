Washington pushes past No. 25 Arizona State

Washington center Noah Dickerson bulled his way to a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Huskies burnished their NCAA Tournament resume with a 68-64 Pac-12 victory over No. 25 Arizona State on Thursday in Seattle.

Jaylen Nowell had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Matisse Thybulle had nine points and six steals for the Huskies (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12). Thybulle set a school season record with 70 steals.

Washington beat a ranked team for the second time this season, having defeated then-No. 7 Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., in December.

Kodi Justice had 16 points and Shannon Evans II added 13 for the Sun Devils (16-6, 4-6). Romello White contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Tra Holder scored 12 points. Arizona State posted a season low in points while losing for the third time in five games.

Washington guard David Crisp scored six of his 12 points in the final five minutes, and his layup with 1:58 remaining gave the Huskies a 64-60 lead.

After Evans made two free throws, Dickerson hit a jumper to make it 66-62 with 1:19 left.

Holder’s jumper with a minute remaining closed it to 66-64, and Evans drew a charging foul on Nowell on Washington’s next possession.

However, Mickey Mitchell lost the ball as Arizona State worked for a shot before Washington’s Dominic Green was fouled on a scramble and hit two free throws with 10.6 seconds remaining.

The Sun Devils did not get a good shot on their final possession.

Arizona State took its first lead when Justice hit a long 3-pointer from the left with to make it 51-50 with 7:28 remaining, and there were two lead changes and three ties the rest of the way.

Washington led 37-27 at half, the Sun Devils’ lowest scoring half of the season.

Dickerson, 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, has five double-doubles, two in the past three games. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half Thursday on his 21st birthday.

The Sun Devils played one day after they announced coach Bobby Hurley agreed to a contract extension that adds one year and $1.8 million in salary bumps. The Board of Regents is expected to approve the contract next week.

--Field Level Media