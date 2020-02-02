Arizona State gets road win over Washington

Feb 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Marcus Tsohonis (15) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Rob Edwards (2) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Remy Martin had 19 points and four 3-pointers and Romello White had 18 points and seven rebounds as the Arizona State Sun Devils held off the Washington Huskies 87-83 in a Pac-12 game Saturday night in Seattle.

Rob Edwards had 18 points and three 3-pointers, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 18 points and five rebounds, and Khalid Thomas had 10 points for the Sun Devils (13-8, 4-4), who made their first 15 free throw attempts in the second half and were 27 of 33 from the foul line to gain a split of the Washington trip.

Freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis had season highs of 19 points and five rebounds in his first start, Isaiah Stewart and Hameir Wright had 14 points apiece, and Nahziah Carter had 13 points for the Huskies (12-11, 2-8), who have lost five in a row and nine of 11.

Arizona State led by 10 after a Verge free throw with 36 seconds remaining, and the Huskies never had the ball with a chance to tie. Washington led for 63 seconds, never after the first two minutes.

White made all eight of his free throw attempts, Edwards was 9 of 10 and Martin was 5 of 6 to reverse a recent trend. The Sun Devils made only 8 of 15 free throws in a 67-65 loss to Washington State on Wednesday and were 4 of 9 in a 66-65 win over Arizona on Jan. 25.

Martin led the Pac-12 with a 22.0 scoring average in league play and had a streak of seven straight 20-point games broken when he scored 12 on Wednesday.

Washington shot 38.7 percent and missed 11 of its first 12 field goal attempts and 16 of its first 20 in the second half. The Huskies have lost seven of eight since point guard Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible Jan. 6.

The Huskies were 26 of 35 from the free throw line. Both teams were in the bonus with 12 1/2 minutes remaining.

