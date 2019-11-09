Washington pulls off upset of No. 16 Baylor

Nahziah Carter scored 18 points, freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington rallied to beat No. 16 Baylor, 67-64, Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Huskies (1-0) trailed for more than 35-of-40 minutes in the Armed Forces Classic, falling behind by as much as 13 points in the second half. Stewart’s baby-hook shot in the lane with 30 seconds remaining gave Washington a two-point lead, its first advantage since 5-3 three minutes into the contest.

Stewart finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in his collegiate debut, and keyed Washington’s zone defense with his performance on the interior. Baylor forwards Freddie Gillespie and Tristan Clark were held to a combined 7-of-25 shooting from the floor.

The Huskies’ zone defense also helped generate 17 Baylor turnovers, but sloppy play on the other end of the floor resulted in 20 Washington turnovers.

The Bears (1-1) took advantage against a Huskies lineup with a dramatically different look from last season’s Pac-12 Conference regular-season championship squad. While Washington searched for its rhythm, Baylor built its lead.

Jared Butler, who scored 30 points in the Bears’ season-opening rout of Central Arkansas, led again with 18 points. He shot 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

Carter, the most experienced Washington player coming into Friday’s contest, matched Butler’s 3-point shooting at 4-of-6. Washington shot 7-of-15 from behind the arc, with Hameir Wright scoring all six of his points from deep.

Washington’s second-half comeback began in earnest with 9:46 remaining, trailing 57-44. McDaniels scored eight of his 18 points in that stretch, attacking the rim off the dribble to draw free throws.

The Huskies’ zone defense held Baylor without a made field goal for the final 5:38, the last of which came on a MaCio Teague lay-in. Teague scored eight points. Gillespie recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

