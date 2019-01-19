Green leads way as Washington routs Cal

Reserve Dominic Green scored a game-high 17 points, making four 3-pointers, as first-place Washington overcame an early double-digit deficit to defeat last-place California 71-52 on Saturday in a Pacific-12 game in Seattle.

Matisse Thybulle had 13 points and blocked five shots, David Crisp scored 12 points, Noah Dickerson had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds and Jaylen Nowell added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Huskies (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) remain the only unbeaten team in conference play with their seventh victory in a row.

Andre Kelly scored 14 points and Paris Austin added 12 for the Golden Bears (5-13, 0-6). Austin also had seven rebounds and five steals. Cal, which has lost seven straight games, shot just 30.5 percent from the field (18 of 59), including 1 for 15 from 3-point range.

The Huskies started off cold, missing their first six shots as Cal took a 9-2 lead. The Golden Bears extended the margin to 23-12 with 6:21 left in the first half before the Huskies rallied behind Green, a senior forward.

Green made three consecutive 3-pointers, the last of which gave the Huskies their first lead at 27-25 with 1:58 left in the half.

Darius McNeill answered with a 3-pointer as Cal regained the lead, but Nowell made a driving layup to give the Huskies a 29-28 lead at the break.

Washington scored the first five points of the second half and the Golden Bears never got within four points the rest of the way.

The Huskies shot 21 of 47 from the field (44.7 percent), including 10 of 27 from 3-point range. Washington outrebounded Cal 40-32 and blocked 11 shots.

It was the Huskies’ 1,000th victory in 92-year-old Hec Edmundson Pavilion, the most of any NCAA team at its current arena. Hec Ed is the third-oldest college basketball arena in the nation behind Fordham’s Rose Hill Gym (1925) and the University of Pennsylvania’s Palestra (1927).

—Field Level Media