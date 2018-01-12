Washington ends head-to-head skid vs. Cal

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell scored 20 points to help Washington record a 66-56 victory over California on Thursday in Pac-12 play at Seattle.

Junior forward Noah Dickerson added 12 points for the Huskies (13-4, 3-1 Pac-12), who won for the sixth time in the past seven games. Freshman forward Nahziah Carter and junior guard David Crisp had 10 points apiece as Washington ended a six-game losing streak versus the Golden Bears.

Freshman forward Justice Sueing scored a season-best 27 points for Cal (7-10, 1-3), which lost its third straight game. Sueing shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, while recording his fourth 20-point outing of the season. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Washington shot 60 percent from the field in the second half while improving to 10-1 at home. The Huskies shot 50 percent overall, while the Golden Bears shot 42.3 percent from the field and just 41.2 percent (7 of 17) from the free-throw line.

The Huskies made 13 of 19 foul shots (68.4 percent).

The margin was just two points nearly nine minutes into the second half before Crisp made two 3-pointers and Carter hit one during a 14-0 burst that saw the Huskies open up a 59-43 with 7:01 remaining. Carter also hit two jumpers during the spurt.

Cal was never again within single digits.

Washington led by nine early in the second half due to an 11-0 burst that began in the first half. The Golden Bears answered with a 10-2 run to move within 35-34 before the Huskies scored the next six.

Sueing’s 3-pointer cut Cal’s deficit to 41-38 with 13:12 remaining, and freshman guard Juhwan Harris-Dyson’s dunk cut Washington’s edge to 45-43 with 11:11 to go.

Nowell and Carter each drained 3-pointers in the final 34 seconds of the first half, and Washington led 28-24 at the break.

Sueing had 14 first-half points, including a 3-pointer to tie the score at 11. Carter answered with a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run as the Huskies opened up an 18-11 edge.

The Golden Bears responded with a 10-2 lead to take a one-point lead on freshman guard Darius McNeill’s jumper. Sueing drained a 3-pointer to make it 24-22.

