Washington overtakes Cal State Fullerton

Jaylen Nowell scored 18 points and Noah Dickerson had 16 points and 12 rebounds as Washington rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Cal State Fullerton 84-76 Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Seattle.

The Huskies had a balanced attack, with six players reaching double digits.

Matisse Thybulle scored 13 points, David Crisp added 11 and Nahziah Carter and Dominic Green each scored 10 for the Huskies (9-4), who improved to 7-0 at home.

Khalil Ahmad led the Titans (4-10) with a game-high 28 points, sinking five 3-pointers. Jackson Rowe added 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Kyle Allman Jr. scored 15, but Cal State Fullerton dropped to 0-7 on the road.

For most of the game, it appeared the Pacific-12 Conference would absorb another embarrassing nonconference defeat.

Rowe scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Ahmad had 12 in the first half as the Titans took a 42-34 lead to the break.

Cal State Fullerton extended the margin to 50-37 left with 17:13 remaining.

However, the Huskies, who have played the third-toughest schedule thus far in NCAA Division I (three of their losses have come against teams ranked in the top 13 at the time in the Associated Press poll — Auburn, Gonzaga and Virginia Tech), finally put things together.

Washington, which also trailed at halftime of its previous game, a 57-41 home win against Sacramento State on Dec. 21, pulled even at 55-all on Crisp’s 3-pointer with 10:52 left.

Washington took its first lead since the 13:48 mark of the first half on Carter’s three-point play with 6:53 to go.

The teams traded the lead until Washington’s Dominic Green snapped a 66-all tie with 3:36 remaining.

Two free throws by Dickerson gave the Huskies a 71-66 lead, and Cal State Fullerton never got closer the rest of the way.

The Huskies shot 16 of 29 (55.2 percent) from the field in the second half to finish at 47 percent (31 of 66) for the game. They also shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range after the intermission after going 2 of 14 in the first half. Cal State Fullerton shot 26 of 62 (41.9 percent) overall but was 12 of 32 (37.5 percent) in the second half.

—Field Level Media