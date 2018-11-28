Eastern Washington no match for Washington

Dominic Green scored a career-high 25 points, shooting 7 for 10 from 3-point range, as Washington defeated visiting Eastern Washington 83-59 Tuesday night in a non-conference game in Seattle.

The Huskies (5-2) improved to 15-1 all-time against the Eagles (1-4).

David Crisp added 14 points with three 3-pointers and Nahziah Carter scored 11 for the Huskies, who shot 28 for 54 (51.9 percent) from the field.

Jesse Hunt led Eastern Washington with 15 points, the only Eagles player in double digits.

Green started in place of fellow senior forward Noah Dickerson, who missed the first half because he wasn’t feeling well, according to the school. Green’s 3-pointer capped a 12-0 run midway through the second half as the Huskies pulled away.

Dickerson, who was averaging 18.2 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game, returned in the second half. He finished with seven points and three rebounds in 11 minutes.

Guard Jaylen Nowell, the Huskies’ leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, totaled just eight points but had game-highs of nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Eagles shot just 19 for 66 from the field (28.8 percent).

Green scored 14 points in the first half as the Huskies took a 35-25 lead.

Washington opened with an 11-2 run, featuring two 3-pointers by Crisp.

The Huskies extended the lead to 24-6 on Green’s 3-pointer with 11:13 remaining. It was one of four 3-pointers Green made in the first half.

Eastern Washington responded with a 9-0 run, on two 3-pointers by Cody Benzel and one by Jacob Davison, to cut the margin in half.

Green helped the Huskies regain a 15-point advantage at 35-20 before they failed to score in the final 2:52 before the intermission.

Eastern Washington shot just 9 of 30 from the field in the first half, while the Huskies were 13 for 25, including 8 for 16 on 3-pointers.

The Eagles’ Hunt had 11 points in the first half.

—Field Level Media