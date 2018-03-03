Oregon bests Washington for 8th straight 20-win season

Oregon used seven- and nine-point runs early and late in the first half to build a commanding lead, then held on to defeat Washington 72-64 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

The win gave the Ducks (20-11, 10-8 Pac-12) an eighth consecutive 20-win season heading into the Pac-12 Conference tournament. They swept the season series from Washington, having recorded a 65-40 trouncing in Eugene, Ore., in February.

The Huskies (20-11, 10-8), who won their 20th game Thursday night against Oregon State, fell into a tie with Oregon in the final Pac-12 standings after having begun the day in a four-way tie for third place with UCLA, Utah and Stanford.

Oregon’s dominance began almost immediately, with MiKyle McIntosh connecting on a 3-point basket before teammates Paul White and Kenny Wooten added 2-point hoops in a 7-0 burst that turned a two-point deficit into a 9-4 lead.

The Ducks, who won for just the third time in nine road conference games, never trailed after that point.

Oregon broke the game open by scoring the last nine points of the first half to go up 44-29 at the intermission. Troy Brown had a basket, Keith Smith a hoop and two free throws and Payton Pritchard a 3-pointer in the back-breaking, 9-0 flurry.

The Huskies got as close as 68-64 on a pair of free throws by Noah Dickerson with still 3:12 to play.

But Oregon forced turnovers on Washington’s next two possessions, and Wooten got a key block on Jaylen Nowell in the final minute, setting up a pair of clinching free throws by White.

Pritchard had a team-high 14 points for Oregon, which was coming off a 78-76 loss at Washington State on Thursday.

The sophomore guard collected 12 of his 14 points on four 3-pointers on a day in which Oregon made 11 of its 23 3-point attempts, outscoring the hosts 33-15 from beyond the arc.

White (13 points) and Brown (12) also scored in double figures for the Ducks, who outrebounded the Huskies 37-29. McIntosh was the team’s leading rebounder with seven, while White collected a game-high six assists.

David Crisp was the game’s top scorer with 19 points and Dickerson added 18 for Washington, which had won its previous two games. Dickerson went 10-for-11 at the free throw line and also snatched a game-high eight rebounds.

Nowell added 12 points for the Huskies, who gave starts to their only two seniors — Greg Bowman and Dan Kingma — in the final home game of their college careers.

