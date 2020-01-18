Pritchard delivers as No. 8 Oregon survives Washington in OT

Senior guard Payton Pritchard made a fallaway 3-pointer from 25 feet with 3.4 seconds remaining in overtime as No. 8 Oregon overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat host Washington 64-61 on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.

Jan 18, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players warm-up before the start of a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Pritchard scored 22 points, with six of his seven field goals coming from behind the 3-point arc, and freshman forward Chandler Lawson recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12).

Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart led Washington (12-7, 2-4) with game-high totals of 25 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots. Freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis added 14 points for the Huskies.

Pritchard’s off-balance runner from the free-throw line gave the Ducks a 61-59 lead with 1:10 left in overtime, their first advantage since the score was 9-7.

Stewart made two free throws with 49.8 seconds left to tie it again.

Pritchard missed a long 3-pointer on the Ducks’ next possession, but Chris Duarte tracked down the rebound in front of the Oregon bench with 21.1 seconds left. Following a timeout, Pritchard hit the winner.

The Huskies missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer as the Ducks won for the third time in four overtime games this season.

After trailing 37-25 at the intermission, the Ducks missed their first 12 field goal attempts in the second half, including nine from 3-point range. Washington held a 48-32 lead with 10:22 remaining before the Ducks rallied.

Oregon tied the score on a long 3-pointer by Pritchard with 1:08 left in regulation. Stewart made two free throws as the Huskies regained the lead, but Pritchard made a pass under the basket to Shakur Juiston with 17.9 seconds left to tie it again.

The Huskies’ Jamal Bey missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the game went to overtime.

It was a cold-shooting day, as both teams shot less than 35 percent from the field.

The game was a rematch of last season’s conference tournament championship game, which the Ducks won 68-48.

—Field Level Media