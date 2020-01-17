Washington uses balanced attack in beating Oregon St.

Isaiah Stewart had 13 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Washington in its 64-56 victory Thursday over Oregon State in a Pac-12 game at Seattle.

Jan 16, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) shoots during pregame warmups against the Oregon State Beavers at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Tsohonis, RaeQuan Battle and Jamal Bey each finished with 11 points while Nahziah Carter added 10.

Freshman standout Jaden McDaniels did not play for the Huskies, reportedly because of an ankle injury.

Washington (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12) had eight blocked shots, led by Stewart’s four. He fouled out with 10.9 seconds left in the game, but his damage was done.

The Beavers (12-5, 2-3) were flat, making only 2 of 12 shots from 3-point range, after upsetting then-No. 24 Arizona at home last Sunday. Oregon State shot 39.2 percent from the field against the Huskies.

Senior captain Tres Tinkle finished with 15 points on 2-of-12 shooting from field, adding eight rebounds. He made all 11 of his free-throw attempts.

Kylor Kelley led the Beavers with 16 points.

Washington finished shooting 50 percent from the field. The Huskies made nine 3-pointers, shooting 40.9 percent from that range.

Washington never trailed and the Huskies enjoyed a double-digit lead for most of the game after taking a 24-12 lead on a 3-pointer by Carter with 5:15 left in the first half.

The Huskies did not score for more than three minutes in the waning minutes of the game, allowing a 61-43 lead with 4:03 left to dwindle to 62-53 with 35 seconds remaining.

Oregon State won the rebounding battle 36-24 and had 13 assists with only nine turnovers. The Beavers also attempted 15 more free throws than the Huskies, making 14 of 22 from the line.

The Beavers next play at Washington State on Saturday while Washington hosts No. 8 Oregon, which is coming off an upset loss against the Cougars at Pullman, Wash., on Thursday night.

—Field Level Media