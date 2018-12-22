Washington surges past Sacramento State

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle each scored 12 points, and Washington rallied in the second half to defeat Sacramento State 57-41 Friday night in a nonconference game in Seattle.

Nahziah Carter added 11 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (8-4), who never led in the first half and trailed 22-19 at the intermission. Washington’s Hameir Wright grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

The Huskies, who improved to 6-0 at home this season, opened the second half with an 11-0 run, and the Hornets never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Joshua Patton and Marcus Graves each scored 12 points for the Hornets (6-3), who despite the defeat will enter Big Sky Conference play with their best nonconference winning percentage since joining the league in 1996.

Patton made a layup and Bryce Fowler hit a 3-pointer as Sacramento State took an early 5-0 lead. The Hornets led by as many as nine points, 20-11, after Graves’ jumper with 6:16 left in the half.

The Huskies, who were off for six days after a 73-61 loss to then-No. 13 Virginia Tech, looked rusty early.

They shot just 8 of 24 (33.3 percent) from the field in the first half and were 0-for-11 on 3-point attempts. They were 13 of 24 from the floor in the second half, including 3 of 8 from long range.

As bad as the Huskies were in the first half, the Hornets were worse after the intermission.

Sacramento State shot 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) in the first half and 2 of 5 from 3-point range. But in the second half, the Hornets were 3 of 22 from the field (13.6 percent) and 1 of 9 from distance.

Jaylen Nowell, the Huskies’ leading scorer at 18 points per game, was limited to just four on 2-for-7 shooting. It was just the third time Nowell failed to score at least 14 points this season.

—Field Level Media