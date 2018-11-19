Nowell scores 32 as Washington downs Santa Clara

EditorsNote: updates 3rd, 5th, 8th and 9th grafs after official stats were published

Jaylen Nowell matched his career high with 32 points as Washington defeated Santa Clara 82-66 Sunday night in the opener of the inaugural Vancouver Showcase in British Columbia.

Dominic Green added 13 points and Noah Dickerson had 11 points and five rebounds for the Huskies (3-1), who are scheduled to play Texas A&M on Tuesday and Minnesota on Wednesday in the four-team tournament. The games are being played on a makeshift court at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Josip Vrankic scored 21 points to top Santa Clara (0-3). Keshawn Justice had 15 points and Tahj Eaddy added 14. The Broncos, led by former North Carolina State and Arizona State coach Herb Sendek, will play Minnesota on Tuesday and Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Santa Clara played without guard KJ Feagin, a three-year starter and two-time All-West Coast Conference selection who averaged 17.5 points and 4.0 assists last season. Feagin sustained a hand injury late in the first half of a 61-49 loss to UC Irvine on Thursday.

Nowell, a sophomore guard, also scored 32 in his first game last season. He shot 11-for-15 from the field Sunday and 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Nowell scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the first half, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts, as the Huskies gained a 42-32 advantage at the intermission. Trailing 5-2, Nowell scored Washington’s next 10 points as the Huskies took the lead for good.

Washington extended its lead to 17 points early in the second half, and the Broncos never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

The Huskies, whose only loss was an 88-66 defeat at No. 9 Auburn, got nine points apiece from guards David Crisp and Nahziah Carter. Crisp dished out five assists, and Carter grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

The Huskies shot 24 of 50 from the field (48 percent) and 8 of 20 from 3-point range. The Broncos were 26 of 58 from the field (44.8 percent) and 4 of 19 from long distance.

