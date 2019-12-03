Freshmen fuel No. 22 Washington's win over South Dakota

Freshman Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels added 20 points to lead No. 22 Washington to a 75-55 win over South Dakota on Monday night in Seattle.

The Huskies (6-1) played a game for the first time since Nov. 24, when they beat San Diego. Washington earned its fourth straight victory.

Stanley Umude scored 12 of his team-leading 17 points in the second half and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Coyotes (6-3). Cody Kelley had 11 points, and Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota’s leading scorer at almost 19 points per game, managed just 10 points on a difficult night of shooting. He made four of his 19 shots.

South Dakota, the No. 1 team in the nation in 3-point shooting at 47.4 percent (63 of 133), sank just 4 of 23 long-range attempts for the game and only 1 of 10 in the second half.

The Coyotes made only 27.3 percent of their field-goal attempts in the first 20 minutes but trailed 32-23 at halftime despite stretches of six and four minutes without a point.

McDaniels produced 15 of his points in the first half.

The second half saw the Huskies take a 39-23 lead when Stewart drove the lane on a fastbreak and dunked. But the Coyotes hung in and gradually chipped away at the deficit, trailing 49-45 on a Tyler Peterson with 8:42 to play.

Nahziah Carter’s 3-pointer brought the Huskies’ lead back up to 54-47 with 7:54 to go.

The Coyotes were in the double bonus in free throws from the 6:36 mark of the second half. They had a chance to cut the Washington lead to two at that point, but Hagedorn missed two free throws, and the Huskies went on an 11-2 run over the next four minutes to re-establish control.

Carter’s 3-pointer with 3:05 to play made it 65-52, and Coyotes couldn’t recover.

