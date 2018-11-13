Washington holds off San Diego at buzzer

Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell had 18 points, three assists and three steals as Washington staved off pesky San Diego for a 66-63 nonconference victory on Monday night in Seattle.

Senior forward Noah Dickerson recorded 16 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (2-1), who prevailed despite missing 10 of their final 11 field-goal attempts. Sophomore forward Nahziah Carter added 11 points, and senior guard Matisse Thybulle made five steals.

Senior guard Olin Carter III scored 17 points and senior forward Isaiah Pineiro added 14 for San Diego (2-1). Sophomore forward Yauhen Massalski contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and junior forward Alex Floresca had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

The Toreros had the chance to force overtime, but senior guard Tyler Williams missed a tying 3-point attempt as time expired.

San Diego was hurt by 18 turnovers while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. The Huskies shot 41.1 percent but had just nine turnovers.

Sophomore forward Hameir Wright hit two free throws to give the Huskies a 61-60 edge with 3:08 remaining. Dickerson added two free throws with 1:46 left and senior point guard David Crisp split a pair to make it a four-point game with 1:16 left.

Pineiro’s jumper pulled the Toreros within 64-62 with 59 seconds left. Massalski had a chance to knot the score with 29 seconds remaining, but he missed the second of two free throws.

Nowell made two free throws with 25 seconds left to give the Huskies the 66-63 edge.

The Toreros scored the first seven points of the second half as part of an 18-2 run to take a 39-31 lead with 18:26 remaining in the contest.

San Diego led 45-36 after a 3-pointer by Floresca before the Huskies rattled off a 19-2 burst to take an eight-point lead.

Washington began the splurge with 12 points in a row. Nowell scored the final five, including a 3-pointer to give Washington a 48-45 lead with 12:36 left.

After Pineiro scored on a putback, the Huskies tallied the next seven. Hameir Wright knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 55-47 with 10:16 remaining.

The Toreros answered with their own spurt and scored 12 of the next 14 points. Senior guard Isaiah Wright drained a 3-pointer to give San Diego a 59-57 edge with 5:33 left before Dickerson scored on a tying putback with 4:13 left.

The Toreros closed the first half with an 11-2 spurt to hold a 32-31 lead at the break.

