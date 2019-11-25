No. 25 Washington rolls past San Diego

EditorsNote: Updates Washington shooting numbers in graf 4; corrects Washington’s lead at 11:07 in graf 8; other minor edits

Freshman Isaiah Stewart’s 25 points led hot-shooting No. 25 Washington to an 88-69 win over San Diego on Sunday night in Seattle.

Stewart added seven rebounds, fellow McDonald’s All-American Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Nahziah Carter had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (5-1). Quade Green dished off 10 assists.

Six games into their college careers, Stewart and McDaniels set career highs in points. Stewart has scored in double figures in every game this season.

The Huskies won their third straight game and achieved their highest point total in a game this season, hitting 33 of 57 shots (57.9 percent) for the game.

Marion Humphrey’s 13 points led San Diego (2-5). Jared Rodriguez scored 12 points and Alex Floresca added 10, but the Toreros lost their third straight game and second to a top-25 opponent this season.

San Diego has also lost to another No. 25 team, Colorado, when the Buffaloes were ranked there last weekend.

Washington turned a six-point lead into a 66-43 lead in less than six minutes. The Huskies knocked down four 3-pointers in a 23-6 run, two for McDaniels, and put the game well out of reach.

Stewart took a pass from Green and spun for a two-handed dunk for a 68-45 Washington lead with 11:07 to go.

The Toreros took a 23-21 lead on a Rodriguez layup with 5:37 left in the first half. It was their last lead in the game, however, as the Huskies scored 20 points over the final 5:27 of the half to take a 41-30 lead into halftime.

Stewart had 14 of his points in the first half, McDaniels had 11 and Carter 10 as Washington went 16 for 28 (57.1 percent) from the floor.

