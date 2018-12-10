Washington holds off upset bid by Seattle

Dominic Green’s layup with 1:03 left Sunday night enabled Washington to hold off a furious comeback from city rival Seattle and take a 70-62 nonconference home win at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies improved to 7-3, but not before blowing all but two points of a 58-38 lead with 13:21 remaining. The Redhawks allowed only six points over the next 12-plus minutes, drawing within 64-62 when Myles Carter sank a jumper in the paint with 1:24 on the clock.

Following Green’s bucket, Seattle’s final three possessions consisted of a missed layup, a turnover and a blocked shot, dropping it to 9-3 on the season.

Jaylen Nowell scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Washington, while Noah Dickerson finished with 13 points. Green and David Crisp each added 11.

Morgan Means played the full 40 minutes for the Redhawks and led all scorers with 21 points. Carter contributed 15 points and seven boards, while Delante Jones chipped in 10 points.

After Carter started the second half with a layup to draw the Redhawks within five, the Huskies rattled off 13 straight points. Dickerson fueled the run with a layup, two free throws and a dunk. Crisp finished it with a jumper at the 15:16 mark for a 54-36 lead.

The teams played on even terms for the first 10 minutes or so. Seattle earned a 16-16 tie little more than nine minutes into the game when Means turned his steal into a transition layup.

At that point, the Huskies made their first serious spurt, outscoring the Redhawks 11-2 as Green and Nahziah Carter each drilled 3-pointers. When Nowell sank a free throw following a technical foul on Seattle, Washington led 27-18 with 7:02 left in the half.

Green sank a 3-ball to up the lead to 41-30 with 1:01 remaining, but the Redhawks got a pair of free throws from Matej Kavas and a layup by Riley Grigsby to cut the deficit to 41-34 at intermission.

