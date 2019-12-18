Down at halftime, No. 22 Washington blows past Seattle

EditorsNote: 7th graf, add first name of McDaniels

Despite trailing at halftime, No. 22 Washington survived visiting Seattle University’s upset bid with an 81-59 win on Tuesday night, a game that was closer than the final score indicated.

Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 27 points and added 13 rebounds. Quade Green made 4 of 5 3-point attempts for the Huskies and finished with 20 points.

The Huskies (8-2) rebounded from a loss to then-No. 9 Gonzaga in their last game on Dec. 8, a result that snapped Washington’s five-game winning streak.

Terrell Brown led the Redhawks (6-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds, and guard Morgan Means added 13 points. Seattle hung tough despite making just 5 of 23 3-point attempts and shooting 36.1 percent from the field overall.

The Huskies trailed 33-32 at halftime after going more than 6 1/2 minutes without a made field goal. Washington led by as much as six points and the Redhawks’ largest lead was three points in the first half.

Washington couldn’t completely put away the smaller Redhawks until late, but the Huskies took their largest lead of the game up to that point, 61-54, on a layup and free throw by Stewart with 5:17 to play. On Washington’s next trip down the court, Stewart scored on a driving layup for a nine-point lead.

Jaden McDaniels, a freshman who is second on the Huskies in scoring, finished with 10 points, his second-lowest scoring total of the season.

The Huskies used a 14-2 run down the stretch to overpower the Redhawks.

Washington has won 15 in a row in the all-time series. The two Seattle schools are separated by less than 3 1/2 miles.

