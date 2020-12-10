Washington extends its dominance over city rival Seattle

Quade Green buried all four of his 3-point attempts while scoring 18 points to help host Washington roll to a 73-41 victory over Seattle University on Wednesday night in a nonconference meeting between crosstown opponents.

Nate Pryor scored 13 points and Nate Roberts had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Huskies (1-3) defeated the Redhawks for the 16th consecutive time.

Washington extended its lead in the series to 32-4, with all of Seattle’s victories coming during the 1970s.

Emeka Udenyi scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Seattle (3-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

Green was 6-of-7 shooting in 18 minutes as he came off the bench for the first time this season.

Washington connected on 46.4 percent of its shots, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range. Entering the contest, the Huskies were shooting just 33.9 percent from the field and 18.9 percent (14 of 74) from behind the arc.

The Redhawks shot just 28.8 percent from the field, including a dismal 4 of 23 from 3-point range. Seattle made just 3 of 7 free throws while Washington knocked down 13 of 15.

The Huskies owned a 42-29 rebounding advantage.

Washington led 37-22 at halftime and took further control by scoring the first seven points of the second half.

Green ended the burst with a 3-pointer, and he hit another trey 65 seconds later to give the Huskies a 47-24 advantage with 15:28 remaining.

Roberts scored on a putback to push the lead to 51-26 with 12:03 remaining.

The advantage reached 30 for the first time when Erik Stevenson knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 58-28 with 8:44 remaining.

Washington’s lead topped out at 35 points.

Pryor scored 11 first-half points to help the Huskies hold the 15-point halftime lead.

Washington finished the half on a 12-1 spurt that began with back-to-back 3-pointers by Jamal Bey and Pryor.

Seattle led 13-8 after Udenyi’s basket with 14:15 left before the Huskies controlled the rest of the contest.

--Field Level Media