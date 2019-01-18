Nowell, Washington waltz past Stanford

Jaylen Nowell scored 22 points as Washington remained undefeated in Pacific-12 Conference play with a 80-64 victory against Stanford on Thursday night in Seattle.

Nahziah Carter added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Dominic Green scored 11, and David Crisp added 10 points for the Huskies (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12). Washington won its sixth consecutive game and improved to 9-0 at home this season.

KZ Okpala produced 22 points, and Josh Sharma added 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Cardinal (8-9, 1-4). Stanford had defeated Washington in the previous three meetings between the squads.

Nowell outdueled Stanford’s Daejon Davis, his former teammate at Garfield High School in Seattle. Davis had was limited to eight points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field, and he committed five turnovers.

Nowell was 9 of 19 from the field and added five rebounds and two assists. Crisp also had five rebounds and two assists.

The Huskies overcame an off night from forward Noah Dickerson, who had just three points and two rebounds. Dickerson played just 11 minutes because of foul trouble.

Washington’s Sam Timmins, who entered the game 0-for-7 from the free-throw line this season, missed his first two attempts but then made four in a row in the final three minutes to help seal the victory.

Nowell scored 14 points in the first half, and the Huskies took a 37-24 lead at the intermission.

The Cardinal led 8-7 before the Huskies went on an 11-0 run to take control. Stanford never got closer than eight points the rest of the game.

The Cardinal shot just 9 of 27 (33.3 percent) from the field in the first half and missed all six of their 3-point attempts. They also committed 10 turnovers that Washington turned into 14 points.

Stanford shot 15 of 23 (65.2 percent) from the field in the second half but had eight more turnovers and only once trimmed the deficit to single digits.

For the game, the Huskies hit 30 of 58 (51.7 percent) from the floor.

—Field Level Media