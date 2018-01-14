Stanford cruises to win at Washington

Freshman Daejon Davis scored 16 points, including a key late 3-pointer, and Stanford beat Washington 73-64 Saturday in Pac-12 play at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Davis had 10 rebounds and seven assists to go along with his 16 points. Reid Travis also had 16 points, and Michael Humphrey had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal, who won their fourth straight game.

Stanford (10-8, 4-1 Pac-12) led for the majority of the second half, but never by much. Washington’s Matisse Thybulle hit a pair of free throws that cut the Stanford lead to 62-60 with just under four minutes to play.

Davis and Dorian Pickens answered with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, and Stanford closed out the Huskies with an 11-4 run to end the game.

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell had 20 points to lead the Huskies (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Stanford led 35-32 at halftime, behind 10 points from Davis.

Nowell hit a 3-pointer early in the second half that gave Washington the lead, but it would be brief.

A 3-pointer by Oscar Da Silva got Stanford going in the second half. Davis followed with a jumper that pushed the Cardinal’s lead to 55-45 with nine minutes to play.

Washington stayed close, but couldn’t get over the hump. Travis got free for an open layup off of good ball movement to give the Cardinal a 62-56 lead with six minutes to play.

Davis Crisp added 11 points for Washington and was the only Huskie besides Nowell in double figures.

Stanford dominated on the backboards, outrebounding the Huskies 48-28. Da Silva grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench to add to the Cardinal’s edge on the glass.

The Huskies hit the road next week for games at Utah and Colorado.

Stanford returns home to host No. 11 Arizona State in a battle of Pac-12 contenders on Wednesday.

-- Field Level Media