Stanford pulls away to down slumping Washington

Feb 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Overall view of Alaska Airlines Arena before a game between the Washington Huskies and Stanford Cardinal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar da Silva scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds while visiting Stanford held slumping Washington to 26.7 percent shooting in the second half Thursday night to take a 72-64 Pac-12 Conference win at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Tyrell Terry added 14 points and Spencer Jones tallied 12 for the Cardinal (17-9, 6-7 Pac-12), which canned 47.3 percent of their shots and converted 12 Huskies turnovers into 20 points.

Freshman center Isaiah Stewart’s 14 points led four players in double figures for the Huskies (12-15, 2-12), who have played themselves into the conference cellar with nine straight losses. They’ve led at halftime in five of those nine games.

Marcus Tsohonis scored 11, while Nahziah Carter and reserve guard RaeQuan Battle each added 10 points. But Washington again struggled to produce points, converting only 35.5 percent of its shots and going 4 of 24 on 3-pointers.

In a game that featured 12 ties and 19 lead changes, Stanford took the lead for good when Jaiden Delaire converted a stickback with 11:25 left for a 51-49 edge. That started an 11-2 run that Terry capped by drilling a 3-pointer off a Huskies turnover to make it 60-51 with 5:53 remaining.

Neither team led by more than four points in a back-and-forth first half. Stewart established himself inside immediately with a jumper and a dunk in the first 3:18 that gave Washington a 9-5 edge, but Terry’s 3-pointer made it 10-9 Stanford at the 14:50 mark.

The Cardinal led for most of the next six minutes before the Huskies regained the advantage with 8:15 left when Sam Timmins dunked off a turnover. A six-point run by Stanford, capped by Terry’s transition jam, put it ahead 27-25 with 5:10 remaining.

Washington wound up with the last word in the half, though, as Carter stole the ball and slammed in transition to give it a 37-35 lead. Stewart led it with 10 points, going 6 of 6 at the foul line.

