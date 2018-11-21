Washington overtakes Texas A&M in Vancouver

Noah Dickerson produced season highs of 24 points and 17 rebounds as Washington rallied for a 71-67 victory against Texas A&M on Tuesday night in the Vancouver (British Columbia) Showcase.

The Huskies (4-1), who beat Santa Clara 82-68 Sunday in the opening game of the tournament, won their third consecutive game. They will play Minnesota in the final game of the tourney Wednesday.

Jay Jay Chandler led Texas A&M (1-4) with 21 points, and TJ Starks scored 17. It was the fourth straight loss for the Aggies, who absorbed a 69-64 defeat Sunday to Minnesota in their other tournament game.

Washington’s Jaylen Nowell, who tied a career high with 32 points Sunday, added 14 on Tuesday despite foul trouble. Nowell went to the bench with 12:10 remaining and the Huskies trailing 53-48 after being called for his fourth foul, an offensive charge.

However, that seemed to spark the Huskies.

Dickerson made a layup and was fouled with 9:25 left. His free throw gave Washington a 56-55 lead, its first advantage of the game.

David Crisp then capped an 11-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it 59-55.

Dickerson shot just 7 of 19 from the field but had 11 offensive rebounds and made 10 of 17 from the free-throw line. Aggies forward Christian Mekowulu and Josh Nebo both picked up four fouls in less than 20 minutes trying to stop Dickerson, and Isiah Jasey had three fouls in eight minutes.

The Aggies led by as many as 13 points in the first half and took a 38-33 lead into intermission. Chandler scored 13 points in the first half, and Starks had 10.

Dickerson had nine points and 10 rebounds before the break for the Huskies, who started cold and shot just 9 of 39 (23.1 percent) in the opening 20 minutes.

The Huskies shot 11 of 22 from the field in the second half to finish at 32.8 percent overall. The Aggies made 23 of 57 field-goal attempts overall, 40.4 percent.

