Washington rolls over UCLA to remain undefeated in Pac-12

Jaylen Nowell and David Crisp each scored 15 points as Washington remained undefeated in Pacific-12 Conference play with a 69-55 victory over visiting UCLA on Saturday afternoon.

Feb 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies forward Noah Dickerson (15) before playing against the UCLA Bruins at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Matisse Thybulle added 14 points for the Huskies (18-4 overall, 9-0 Pac-12), who won their 11th in a row and reached the midpoint of the conference season with a three-game lead.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (12-10, 5-4) with 20 points and Prince Ali scored 12. The Bruins had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Huskies, who improved to 12-0 at home, won despite senior forward Noah Dickerson playing just 14 minutes because of a pair of injuries. Dickerson is Washington’s second-leading scorer with 13.2 points per game and leading rebounder (6.9).

Dickerson missed time in the first half after an apparent left shoulder injury suffered when trying to fend off UCLA’s 7-foot-1 Moses Brown on a dunk. Dickerson later returned, but left for good early in the second half after suffering a right ankle injury when he landed awkwardly after going up for a rebound.

Dickerson was sitting on the Washington bench with his right foot in a boot at the end of the game, leaving his status for next week’s trip to Arizona and Arizona State in question.

Sam Timmins filled in for Dickerson and had nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. He also helped hold Brown scoreless in the second half.

Nowell had a game-high eight rebounds and a team-high four assists. Thybulle, the reigning conference defensive player of the year, had seven steals. The Huskies shot 11 for 24 from 3-point range.

The Huskies overcame an early eight-point deficit to take a 31-23 halftime lead after a sloppy opening 20 minutes.

The teams combined for 28 turnovers before the intermission, with 18 on the Bruins. The Washington scored 19 points off the early UCLA miscues.

Crisp led all scorers at the half with 12 points, making 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Brown led the Bruins with nine points and five rebounds in the first half, but did not score again in the game.

—Field Level Media