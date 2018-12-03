Washington ekes out win over UCSB

Washington post player Noah Dickerson and guard Jaylen Nowell combined for 39 points, including the last nine points for the Huskies in their 67-63 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday night in a nonconference game at Seattle.

After Nowell, who finished with 17 points, made two free throws with 29 seconds left, UCSB guard Ar’mond Davis made a jumper with 18 seconds left to deficit the lead to 64-62.

Dickerson, who produced a game-high 22 points and team-leading eight rebounds, made one of two free throws with 16 seconds left, and then the Gauchos’ Devearl Ramsey made one of two foul shots five seconds later to cut the lead to 65-63.

Nowell put the game out of reach with two free throws with seven seconds left.

UCSB (6-2) was led by Davis’ 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ramsey finished with 12.

After Washington (6-2) took a 34-25 lead with 16:07 left in regulation, UCSB went on a 12-2 run fueled by two 3-pointers by Jay Nagle and another by Ramsey. A free throw by Amadou Sow gave the Gauchos their first lead of the game, 37-36, with 11:47 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Matisse Thybulle with 11:20 left snapped a five-minute drought without a field goal for Washington. The Huskies pulled out to a 45-38 lead after Dickerson converted a three-point play with 10:15 left.

The game then swung back toward UCSB, which took a 48-46 lead on a 3-pointer by Davis, from nearby Tacoma, Wash., with 7:42 left.

Washington answered with a 9-0 run, but then USCB came right back to cut the Huskies’ lead to 55-52 with 4:56 left.

Thybulle, a starting wing player who scored a season-high 13 points and grabbed six steals, fouled out with 4:14 remaining. He played precariously after picking up his third foul with 6:40 left in the first half.

Davis’ 3-pointer with 3:28 left tied the game at 57.

When Thybulle picked up his third foul, the Huskies led 17-11. The Gauchos cut the lead to two points on two occasions afterward in the opening half but could not go on top.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins put Thybulle back in the game with 2:48 left in the half. Thybulle made a layup with 1:07 left before the break to put the Huskies ahead 25-21.

The Huskies led 26-21 at halftime behind 10 points and five rebounds by Dickerson. The Gauchos, who had 10 turnovers by halftime, were led by Ramsey’s eight points in the first half.

UCSB wound up with 17 turnovers to Washington’s 14.

—Field Level Media