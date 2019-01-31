Washington whips USC for 10th straight win

Senior forward Noah Dickerson scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Washington extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 75-62 victory over Southern California on Wednesday in Seattle.

Jan 30, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies guard Matisse Thybulle (4) shoots against the USC Trojans during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies (17-4, 8-0 Pac-12) extended the second-longest victory streak to open conference play in school history. The 1952-53 Huskies team that advanced to the Final Four opened conference play with a 14-0 record.

Senior forward Bennie Boatwright scored 24 points and junior forward Nick Rakocevic added 16 points and 10 boards as USC saw its three-game winning streak end. The Trojans (12-9, 5-3) fell out of a tie for second place in the conference.

The Huskies held a slim 19-16 lead with 8:33 remaining in the first half before a 15-2 run gave them a 34-18 advantage. USC closed out the first half on a 7-2 surge, and Washington led 36-25 at the break.

A 10-2 run by the Trojans to open the second half cut the Huskies’ lead to 38-35, but the Huskies took charge from there behind 11 second-half points from Dickerson.

Senior guard Matisse Thybulle scored 17 points and senior guard David Crisp added 15 for Washington, which has held each of its past five opponents under 70 points.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell added 12 points for Washington, which had a 40-28 rebounding advantage. The Huskies also had a 24-10 advantage in second-chance points and led 36-30 on points in the paint.

Nowell was held under his team-leading scoring average of 17 points per game, but he still scored in double figures for the 48th time in 55 career games with the Huskies. Dickerson recorded his seventh career double-double with at least 20 points.

Despite Rakocevic’s 10th double-double of the season, the Trojans fell to 0-5 in true road games and 1-7 in games not on their home court.

—Field Level Media