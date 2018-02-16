Utah rallies for win at Washington

David Collette scored 22 points while Tyler Rawson added 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Utah claim a 70-58 win over Washington on Thursday night in Seattle.

Utah (16-9, 8-6 Pac-12) won its third consecutive game in league play after rallying from a 10-point deficit in the opening minute of the second half.

The Utes rediscovered their shot early after halftime. Utah shot 14 of 20 from the field in the second half. Washington, on the other hand, experienced multiple scoring droughts over the final 20 minutes, shooting just 11 of 30 from the floor after halftime.

David Crisp scored 18 points to lead Washington. The Huskies (17-9, 7-6) dropped their third straight game against a league opponent and also lost to Utah for the sixth straight time.

Utah made five baskets in a row -- starting with a Collette dunk and ending in back-to-back 3-pointers from Parker Van Dyke and Justin Bibbins -- to fuel a 19-2 go-ahead second-half run. Van Dyke and Rawson made baskets over three consecutive possessions to finish off the run and give Utah a 45-38 lead.

Washington eventually fell behind by as many as 15 points when the Utes took a 68-53 lead on another dunk from Collette in the final minute.

Utah could not get on track on offense before halftime. The Utes shot just 9 of 33 (27.3 percent) from the floor, and they didn’t make a field goal over the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half. Utah converted only three total field-goal attempts over the final 12 minutes before heading to the locker room.

It opened the door for Washington to surge ahead late in the half.

After Utah took a 23-20 lead on a 3-pointer from Sedrick Barefield, the Huskies clamped down on defense and closed the half on a 10-0 run. Matisse Thybulle buried a go-ahead 3-pointer to kick-start the run. Dominic Green and Jaylen Nowell each hit a pair of free throws to finish off the spurt and give Washington a 32-24 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media